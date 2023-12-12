Kat Dennings Stuns in Sheer Lace Wedding Dress, Beth Behrs Reacts

Hollywood star Kat Dennings is known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), the Disney+ series WandaVision (2021), and in the long-running CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls (2011-2017) with Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood).

On Monday, Dennings dropped the first series of photos from her wedding. She married musician Andrew W.K., who’s known for his 2000 EP Girls Own Juice and his debut studio album I Get Wet (2001), among others.

As seen above and below, Dennings wore a stunning sheer white lace wedding dress with a traditional sheer veil.

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and the big news. Behrs replied: “There’s that gooorg wifey” with a series of fire emojis. Olivia Munn replied; “Congrats babe!!” and Zooey Deschanel dropped a series of red heart-eyed emojis.

Dennings’s Dollface co-star Brenda Song (and fiancee of former child star Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame) chimed in with words of congratulations: “SPARKS JOY. My faves. Thank you for letting us be apart of this magical day. Love you both BEYOND.”

She captioned the bride and groom photo above: “heaven is where you are.”