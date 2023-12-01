Kacey Musgraves Just Minted Everyone’s New Favorite Wedding Song

Country music star Kacey Musgraves became a household name when her first major-label debut album Same Trailer Different Park was released in 2013. It included her hit song ‘Merry Go ‘Round’ and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album that year. Since then, she’s won an additional five Grammy Awards.

When Musgraves shared the video below, of her in a skintight white sequin dress, singing the 1961 Elvis Presley ballad ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ at his former home in Memphis, Graceland, her fans went wild with praise.

One replied: “Your voice doesn’t sound real sometimes. Heavenly.”

More than one fan has said they plan to use this version of the song at their wedding.

As one replied: “Planning to walk down the aisle to your version of this in 2025, and then dance the night away to your collab of Neon Moon!” Others are chiming in, “Might have to borrow this idea!”

Musgraves’s last album Star-Crossed (her fifth) was released in 2021 and fans are hoping for a sixth.