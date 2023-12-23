Jordana Brewster Flaunts Curves in Black Corset Dress

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster (Mia) is keeping her millions of followers on Instagram entertained with new photos of her in fashion-forward ensembles. As seen below, the 43-year-old brunette beauty is flaunting her curves in a black corset dress and her fans are going wild over the new pics. As one replied: “You look beautiful.”

Last week Brewster shared two different photos featuring her legs in patterned hose, mini skirts and sexy shoes. As one fan replied: “Your slaying, queen!”

Based on the photo below, Brewster gets her good looks, fit physique and fashion sensibility from her mother, Brazilian former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Maria João (née Leal de Sousa).

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she’s a recurring character in the Netlfix comedy musical series Neon, which is about three young friends (Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza) who move from a small town in Florida with the hope of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami. No word yet on if Neon has been renewed for a second season.