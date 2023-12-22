Actress Jodie Sweetin is best known for her role as young Stephanie Tanner in the long-running sitcom Full House (1987-1995) with the late Bob Saget playing Stephanie’s father, Danny Tanner. Both actors reprised their roles for the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, which ran for five seasons.

Since Full House, Sweetin has expanded her acting resume to include reality TV star (Dancing with the Stars, Beyond the Edge) and TV holiday movie star (A Cozy Christmas Inn, Merry Swissmas), among others.

While at work this holiday season, Sweetin shared a photo of the “travel Christmas tree” she put up in her hotel room. She explained: “Loving my little travel sized Christmas tree! 🎄 When I have to be away for work, it brings some holiday cheer to my hotel room! “

Sweetin’s fans are going wild over the idea including professional travel expert Valerie Joy Wilson who replied: “Girl, you just out-traveled me with this one. HOW did you bring a tree?! 🎄 Love this!” Sweetin admitted to Wilson: “I DEF did not pack it with me, haha… it was an ‘in town’ purchase. I’m crazy… but not THAT crazy” with a laughing/crying emoji.