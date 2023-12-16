Jessica Simpson Flaunts Legs in Cutout Swimsuit, Teases New Music

Singer and former reality TV star turned fashion mogul Jessica Simpson (Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica) is flaunting her fit physique in a zebra-print swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts at the hips. The 43-year-old mother of three captioned the photo below, which flaunts her long muscular legs, “THIRSTY.”

She captioned the close-up photo below, “Holiday vacay” with a fire emoji.

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the new photo shoot for her fashion line, Jessica Simpson Style, which appears to have been shot at an Old Western movie set.

As seen below on the same set, Simpson also modeled aviator sunglasses with a vintage Willie Nelson t-shirt, suede fringe short shorts and leopard-print cowboy booties, with her “big blonde locks.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Simpson. With the photos below of her rocking a purple-pattern jumpsuit (DVF) with a hot pink coat, black platform shoes (Versace), and metallic purse (Alexander McQueen) in front of her gigantic Christmas tree, she reports: “I’m feelin’ extra grateful today for excitin’ new opportunities and inspirin’ meetings regardin’ music and new entertainment endeavors.”