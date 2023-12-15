Jessica Biel Stuns in Plunging Dress With Sky-High Slit, Ruby Red Lips

Hollywood movie star Jessica Biel (The Illusionist, Candy, Limetown) is turning heads in a stunning white hot dress with a plunging neckline and sky-high slit by fashion designer Elie Saab — plus those dark ruby red lips.

The 41-year-old actress and mother of two wore the ready-to-wear spring summer 2024 dress at the grand opening of The Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Biel’s date, her husband, pop star and actor Justin Timberlake, wore a white jacket tuxedo with black and white patent-leather penny loafers (see below).

Biel’s and fans and famous friends are gong wild over the power couple’s looks. Biel’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell replied: “Gorgeous!” and Mary Steenburgen replied: “Stunning!” Timberlake’s NSYNC bandmember Lance Bass dropped a series of applauding hands emojis, among others.

Get ready to see more of Biel: she was cast as the mother in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Ursa Major with the new Dancing with the Stars champion Xochitl Gomez, who plays her daughter. In the film, the two “fight to survive on a terraformed planet while hiding from a group of relentless hunters.”