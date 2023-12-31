Jennifer Love Hewitt Stuns in Closeup Selfie, “I Went Thru a Lot No One Knew About”

On the last day of the year, celebrities tend to share collages of their “best moments” in pictures on social media. On December 31, 2023, Hollywood star Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer, The Client List, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Party of Five) posted just one photo.

As seen below, Hewitt shared a closeup makeup-free selfie and wrote a heartfelt message.

The 44-year-old brunette beauty wrote: “This year I went thru a lot no one knew about. And was grateful for that privacy.”

Hewitt reports that she spent more time at home with her husband of ten years, actor Brian Hallisay, and their three kids, learned to be a better baker, did a lot of praying, belly laughed, and “had the longest cold of my life,” among other things.

Hewitt admits in 2023 that she was “forced to have more faith than normal” and “sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go,” and “said goodbye to things that don’t serve positivity in my life and made room for lots of good things in 2024.”

Get ready to see more of Love: she is reprising her role as the recently engaged 9-1-1 operator Maddie Buckley on Season 7 of 9-1-1 which will premiere on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 pm ET on ABC (the drama was originally on FOX). Check out the trailer above for the season premiere episode, ‘Cruise Ship.’