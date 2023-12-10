Jenna Dewan Flaunts Legs in Tiny Shorts, Stilettos, ‘Literally Glowing’

Dancer/actress Jenna Dewan is flaunting her legs in a tiny white hot shorts romper and a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos. With the photo series below, Dewan reports: “maybe one day i’ll do a photo dump without my dogs, but today is not that day.” Swipe to see one of her beloved pooches, close-up.

Get ready to see more of Dewan: she promoting the upcoming Season 6 of The Rookie with Nathan Fillion, who plays the protagonist, LAPD officer John Nolan, of the ABC crime series set in Los Angeles.

As seen below, the cast celebrated its 100th episode. Swipe to see and hear Fillion addressing the cast on the set and proclaim, “I’m ready for another 100!” Dewan replied: “I am so grateful for this incredible unicorn of a show with the absolute best crew, cast and fans a girl could ever ask for… and a special shout out to Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley for being such outstanding people to lead and helm this show!”

Hawley is the showrunner for The Rookie (and worked with Fillion on his other long-running successful crime dramedy, Castle).

The Season 6 premiere of The Rookie will air Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 pm ET on ABC.