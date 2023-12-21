Jake Gyllenhaal Is All Smiles in Patrick Swayze T-Shirt, Conor McGregor Reacts

When Hollywood movie star Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler) celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, the 43-year-old wore a Patrick Swayze t-shirt to his dinner party.

Gyllenhaal’s fans and famous friends including filmmaker Michael Bay (he directed Gyllenhaal in Ambulance), actor Alexander Ludwig (they starred together in The Covenant) and MMA fighter Conor McGregor are showering him with birthday wishes. McGregor wrote: “Biggest year yet comin’ up! Happy bday Jake!”

McGregor and Gyllenhaal are working together on a reboot of the 1989 cult classic movie Road House which starred the late actor/dancer Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Ghost, The Outsiders).

Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC middleweight fighter who works security at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys in the remake directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow). Bonus: Daniela Melchior (Fast X, The Suicide Squad, Assassin Club) and Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die, Spy Kids: Armageddon) also co-star with McGregor.

Road House will be released in theaters on March 21, 2024. Above is the trailer for the original Road House starring Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, and Ben Gazzara as the bad guy.

Get ready to see more of Gyllenhaal: he’s also working on a TV mini series called Lake Success. He stars as the protagonist, Barry Cohen, who “flees his family in search of his college girlfriend meanwhile his wife Seema struggles to raise their autistic son and begins a tragicomic love affair of her own.”