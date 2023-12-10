Ivanka Trump Dances in Mini Dress Backstage at Black Keys Concert, “Fierce Energy”

Former White House advisor to former president Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, shared photos online from a recent Black Keys concert. The 42-year-old blonde turned heads backstage in a black corset mini dress, stiletto booties and a black leather motorcycle jacket.

With the backstage photos — and video — below, Ivanka Trump reported: “Felt the fierce energy of The Black Keys last night!” and thanked drummer Patrick Carney of the rock duo “for always bringing the 🔥.”

In the first slide, Trump poses with former actress Rachel Korine (Spring Breakers, The Knick), who wears a similar black mini dress. Swipe to slide #5 to see Trump sway-dancing and clapping along to the music.

Trump’s fans were excited to see new photos as almost two weeks had passed since she dropped the water boarding photos and video below.

Note: The Black Keys is on the road promoting their most recent album, their 11th studio album, Dropout Boogie, which includes their hit sing ‘Wild Child’ and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.