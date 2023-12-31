Henry Cavill Gets Upstaged by Supermodel’s Cat

British actor Henry Cavill is known for his iconic roles as DC Comics superhero Superman (Man of Steel, Justice League, Black Adam) and detective Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film franchise on Netflix, among others.

Get ready to see more of Cavill: he stars as the titular character in the upcoming spy action comedy movie Argylle with Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help, Jurassic World) who plays the protagonist, Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who seldom leaves her home and her beloved cat Alfie.

As seen in the promotional photos and video above and below, Cavill is often holding Alfie the cat, who is played by supermodel Claudia Schiffer‘s real-life cat, Chip. Nepo kitty!

What’s the connection? Schiffer’s husband of 21 years, English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn (Snatch, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, Kingsman), is the director of Argylle.

Chip captioned the photo with Schaffer above: “My big TV debut… Mum was there too.” The two appeared together on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Does nepotism exist for cats? #ClaudiaSchiffer seems to think she landed #ChiptheCat his star role. I think his eyes did all the work 😹⭐️🍾 pic.twitter.com/GYGuuytxSc — Jonathan Ross Show (@JRossShow) December 24, 2023

Argylle — which also stars Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, and John Cena, among others — will be released in theaters on February 2, 2024. Below is the official trailer and yes, Chip the cat, upstages everyone.