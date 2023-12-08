News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Abs in Cutout Crop Top, “Holy Moly, the Queen Is Back’

by in Culture | December 8, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not acting or singing (‘SunKissing’), Hailee Steinfeld (The Marvels, Dickinson, True Grit, Pitch Perfect 3) is often modeling.

As seen below in an ad for Amazon, Steinfeld stuns in a red hot crop top with matching trousers by fashion designer David Koma, which is also available as a mini dress. With the promotion, the brunette beauty encourages her 21 million followers to “shop small businesses” on the largest e-retailing website on the planet.

It’s been three months since Steinfeld has posted on Instagram, so her fans are super excited to see the new pics. As one fan replied: “Holy Moly Hailee Steinfeld the Queen is back.”

Fans of her makeup can also try to replicate her style with the products used for the photo shoot: Ash K Holm Lip kit – Hush Hush Henna lip liner on lips in center; Hi-Def Honey Lip liner to Line; Filler- Collagen Infused Lip Serum to hydrate the plump center of lips; and Falscara So Extra Wisp Style – on outer corner of eyes.

Get ready to see more of Steinfeld: she’s once again providing the voice of Gwen Stacy in the upcoming animated Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse with Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry and Jake Johnson, among others. Above is the first look trailer for the trilogy finale.