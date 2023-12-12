Gillian Anderson Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, ‘Gorgeous!’

Hollywood star Gillian Anderson is best known for her roles as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the sci-fi series The X-Files, sex therapist Jean Milburn in the Netflix comedy Sex Education, and as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of the popular historical series The Crown (see below), among others.

For the sixth and final season premiere of The Crown, Anderson turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning sleeveless sheer corset dress by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier.

As seen below with the cast, Anderson celebrated the six years of work behind The Crown.

Anderson’s fans are going wild over her elegant ensemble. As more than one replied, “Gorgeous.”

Get ready to see more of Anderson: she will appear next in upcoming Western series The Abandons with Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, White House Plumbers). Set in the 1850s in Oregon, The Abandons is about “a group of diverse and atypical families” who are being forced off their land by “a corrupt force of wealth and power.”

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is behind the Netflix series The Abandons.