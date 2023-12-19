Eva Longoria Flaunts Curves in Bodycon Dress, “Stunning!”

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Grand Hotel, Desperate Housewives) is on the cover of the new issue of FLAUNT magazine. As seen below, the 48-year-old brunette beauty flaunts her curves in a variety of sexy dresses, all by French design label Yves Saint Laurent.

Be sure to swipe to see all five fashion-forward ensembles including the backless bodycon dress (Slide #5). As more than one fan replied, “Beyond stunning!”

With the photo series, Longoria writes: “I did feel immense pressure to succeed. I’m hoping that I’m able to tell the stories I want to tell from my community about my community. That’s important to me and those are the stories that I feel haven’t been on the big screen.”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next in the upcoming Disney movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Like the original 2014 movie of the same title starring Jennifer Garner and Steve Carell, Longoria and her Flamin’ Hot star Jesse Garcia star as the parents, but this time of a Mexican-American family. Bonus: Cheech Marin co-stars.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day will be released on January 10, 2024.