Emma Roberts Stuns in Unbuttoned Top, Tiny Shorts, Stilettos

When not promoting the new season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story with her new co-star Kim Kardashian (or promoting Kim’s Skims collaboration with Swarovski in New York City, below), Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, About Fate) is often modeling.

As seen below, the 32-year-old actress (daughter of actor Eric Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts) graces the cover of Grazia USA‘s winter issue.

As seen below, Roberts also struck a pose in an unbuttoned braless white top with tiny black shorts (by Valentino), hosiery (by Wolford) and stilettos (by Christian Louboutin). Grazia USA captioned the photo: “With the New Year on the horizon, Grazia USA’s Winter Issue cover star, Emma Roberts has got her eye on the future.”

Roberts’s fans are going wild over the photo shoot. As one fan replied: “Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous.”

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, a spinoff of the Spider-Man film franchise. Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) stars as the titular superhero character. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) co-stars, among others.