Elizabeth Tulloch Stuns in ‘Lois Lane’ Look, Fans Share Emotional Breast Cancer Stories

Hollywood star Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch is known for playing journalist Lois Lane in the CW series Superman & Lois based on the DC Comics characters. With her co-star Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Tulloch accepted a Hollywood Sentinel Award for Lois’s breast cancer storyline.

[Note: The Sentinel Award recognizes writers for their “meaningful and accurate portrayals onscreen that tackle timely and important topics including abortion, systemic racism, climate change, and mental health.”]

Tulloch reports that after the scene of Clark joining a support group for family members of people fighting cancer first aired, “Google showed a 33% spike in searches for ‘breast cancer support groups.'” Tulloch says she and team behind Superman & Lois are “thrilled it had such a direct impact.”

Tulloch’s fans are praising her and her performance and sharing their own stories. As one replied: “I rewatch the part Lois tells Clark and then the kids the news, it has me in tears every time. After my sister going through the same thing, it was amazing to see the hero of the season going to Lois (not superman), just like my sister is my hero. Well done on delivering a great performance.”

For the awards ceremony, Tulloch turned heads in a stunning sleeveless bejeweled white top, silver skirt (Alice + Olivia) and black heels (Jimmy Choo). She wrote: “As I’m about to enter our final season of Superman & Lois, in the 85th year of this incredible, powerful character existing, I wanted to pay homage to what I imagined an OG Lois from 1938 might have worn to accept an award.”

Another wrote: “I lost my mother to breast cancer and this story line was deeply emotional to me (and I’m sure others). Thank you for handling it with such grace and care.”

The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will air in 2024 on CW. Note: Only four of the 12 regulars from Season 3 will return for Season 4: Tulloch, Hoechlin, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin (who play their children).