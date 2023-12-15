Elizabeth Banks Stuns in Crop Top Jacket and Jeans, ‘Cute Overload’

When not directing or filming a movie, or encouraging Press Your Luck contestants to hit big money on the popular TV game show, Elizabeth Banks (Cocaine Bear, The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect, Charlie’s Angels) is turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen below, the 49-year-old blonde bombshell rocked a cropped plaid jacket with a pair of faded blue jeans and shiny metallic pointed toe stilettos.

She captioned the photo (with Reese Witherspoon and her voice-over co-star Kumail Nanjiani): “Cuteness overload,” and thanked Witherspoon and her movie production company Hello Sunshine for hosting a special screening of the new animated film Migration this weekend.

Banks plays the mother of the mallards who wants to show her two kids the world, so they leave their comfortable New England pond and head to New York City before landing in Jamaica.

Migration, which comes from the creators of Minions, will released in theaters only on Friday, December 22. Trailer above. Fun fact: The White Lotus creator Mike White wrote the script.

Get ready to see or hear more of Banks: she’s been cast as Pebbles in the upcoming animated TV series Bedrock. It’s set 20 years after the original show: Fred (voiced by Stephen Root) is about to retire while Pebbles launches her own career. Amy Sedaris voices Wilma, and Manny Jacinto voices Bam Bam.