Denise Richards Shows Off “Insane” $36.5M Los Angeles Mansion With 21 Bathrooms

Hollywood star Denise Richards (Wild Things, Starship Troopers, The World Is Not Enough) returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to attend a holiday party at Kathy Hilton‘s house. The former Mrs. Charlie Sheen turned heads in sheer strapless white lace corset with a pair of matching white satin pants. Swipe photo below (l-r: celebrity hair stylist Laura Rugetti, Hilton, Richards.)

Note: The print flannel robes featuring dogs are called “Happy Howlidays” and are by Printfresh. Now until the end of the year, 10 percent of the proceeds from sales of the robes will be donated to Animal Haven and Camp Cocker. The pockets are for dog snacks!

When not bickering with the Real Housewives, Richards is working with other Bravo celebrities including mega real estate mogul Josh Flagg of the reality TV show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

As seen above, Flagg had Richards “show off this insane Los Angeles mansion, worth a cool $36.5 million.” The iconic 2 Oak Knoll home boasts 7 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, two kitchen islands, and a 3-story underground art museum.

Fans of Flagg and Richards are going wild over the video and the house. When one jokingly replied, “Dang. Would have bought it if it had 22 bathrooms,” with a laughing crying emoji, Flagg replied, “maybe convert the tiki bar?”