Christina Aguilera Flaunts Abs in Unbuttoned Top, Becky G Reacts

When not performing on stage, Grammy Award winning pop star Christina Aguilera is often modeling, as seen below on the cover of InStyle Mexico.

Xtina posed in a number of provocative ensembles including a black lace bodysuit which reveals her fit physique. Her fans are going wild over the photos and are claiming she looks “like you’re in your 20s again.”

When Xtina dropped the pics, mega star Becky G (who was born to Mexican American parents and has also crossed over into Latin music) replied, “GIRL HOW?!?” with a queen’s crown emoji.

While Becky G is promoting her third Spanish-language studio album, Esquinas (Spanish for “Corners”), Xtina is promoting her ninth studio album, Aguilera, which is her third Spanish-language album (after Liberation in 2018, and Mi Reflejo in 2000). Aguilera includes the song “Pa Mis Muchachas” (translated “For My Girls”) with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and featuring Nathy Peluso. It’s been compared to Aguilera’s 2001 hit ‘Lady Marmalade’ with other strong female single Mya, Pink and Lil’ Kim.