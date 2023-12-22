Camille Kostek Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Catsuit, “Hottest Photos Ever”

As a model, Camille Kostek is best known for being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and on the cover of the magazine’s 2019 edition. As an actress, she’s known for her roles in movies including the 2021 comedy Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds, among others.

When Kostek, who’s been in a 10-year relationship with four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), dropped new modeling photos below on Instagram, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise. She captioned the series: “In my divine feminism era.”

The photos of Kostek taken on a bed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood hotel feature her on her belly in a sheer black lace catsuit.

Fellow model Jess Southern (who’s married to former NFL wide receiver Logan Payne) replied: “Are you kidding me” and “Hottest photos ever!”

As seen below, Kostek wore the sexy ensemble with a pair of stunning cultured diamond stud earrings from Peace Jewelers to celebrate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s diamond anniversary .

And for those daring to try on that black lace bodysuit, Kostek revealed that it’s by Tropic of C, the swimwear label of Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel.