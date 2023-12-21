Brooke Shields Stuns in Plunging Corset Bodysuit, “Act Natural”

Model/actress Brooke Shields (Pretty Baby, Endless Love, The Blue Lagoon, Suddenly Susan) is flaunting her curves in a stunning strapless corset bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

The 6 foot tall, 58-year-old brunette beauty captioned the photo from her Glamour Woman of the Year magazine shoot, “Act natural.”

Shields’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics. Supermodel Christie Brinkley, who knows how to strike a pose, replied: “WOW!” with two fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Shields: she stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Mother of the Bride as the titular character (Lana). Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, School of Rock, Despicable Me) plays her daughter, Emma, the bride.

Things get awkward when Lana (Shields) learns that the groom (Sean Teale, Rosaline) is the son of the man (Benjamin Bratt, Law & Order, Coco, Miss Congeniality) who broke Lana’s heart years ago. Bonus: Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill, Freaky Friday) and the hilarious Rachael Harris (Kicking and Screaming) and Michael MacDonald (MADtv) co-star.

Mother of the Bride is directed by Mark Waters (He’s All That, Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) and will stream on Netflix in 2024.