Britney Spears Admits “So Weird Being Single,” Drops Catholic Nun Photo

The Princess of Pop Britney Spears has been busy this year promoting her new memoir, The Woman in Me, which is a New York Times Best Seller.

In the autobiography, Spears writes about her childhood, losing her virginity, her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, and other celebrities, too.

On December 10, just three months after her (second) husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after just one year of marriage, Spears shared the image below of a nun (in a habit) sipping tea out of a teacup using a straw.

With the image, Spears writes: “It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”

Spears also wrote about how she likes routine and shared a story about her mother who “always use(d) to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School” where there was a memorable, beautiful garden. Spears says she thinks of the sisters at the church (who always gave her cookies) when she looks at her small garden which she can see from her balcony outside of her bedroom.

Although die-hard Britney fans would likely say it is a sweet precious memory to share (Spears has turned off comments on her Instagram account), she concludes: “l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!??”