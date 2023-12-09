Before suiting up as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and winning an Oscar for Best Actress for her dramatic role as Ma in Room, actress Brie Larson played rock star Envy Adams in the 2010 romantic comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim.

Michael Cera played the titular character, a slacker musician trying to win a competition with a record deal as the grand prize. One of his competitors is his ex-girlfriend, Envy. (That’s really Larson singing the song “Black Sheep” in the film.)

In light of the recently released Netflix animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — starring the entire main cast from the 2010 film! — Larson is sharing throwback photos from the original film, as see below. Keep swiping to see the “bonus” photo of Larson with Brandon Routh (Arrow, The Flash) who played Todd Ingram, bass player of Envy’s band, Clash at Demonhead.

Larson writes with the photos: “Hope you’ve been enjoying Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.”

When English screenwriter, director and producer Edgar Wright of the action comedy film Scott Pilgrim vs the World saw Larson’s throwback pics, he replied: “What fun we had! You killed it Spaghetti Arms xx.”