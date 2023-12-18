Celebrity hair stylist Dina DiPietro dropped the photos below taken of model Ashley Graham as she stopped traffic in New York City and crossed the street in a black lace lingerie two-piece set and sheer fishnet dress. Swipe to see another backside view.

DiPietro calls attention to Graham’s “sleek after party pony,” while makeup artist Colby Smith calls attention to Graham’s “90’s lined eyes and lips.”

Stylist Emily Evans points out Graham is wearing a bomber jacket by Heron Preston over that Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Jimmy Choo metallic mule heels. Graham captioned the full-length photo below, “ya feel me?”

It’s not the first time photographer Lucy Helena has captured Graham stopping traffic in a provocative ensemble, as seen below in a dramatic strapless corset, trousers and stilettos during Paris Fashion Week.

Get ready to see more of Graham: as seen below, the working mom of three is posing for and talking with media outlets including BoF (Business of Fashion) and LoveWant about how she balances her family and career.