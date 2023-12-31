Amanda Seyfried Lifts Dress To Reveal “Chicken Legs NSFW”

Hollywood movie star Amanda Seyfried is known for her roles in movies including Mank, Mean Girls, Momma Mia!, and Les Misérables, among others.

When not on a set, Seyfried spends time with her family on their farm which includes pigs, horses, goats, ducks, dogs and chickens.

Seyfried often shares photos of her animals on Instagram but when she shared the photo below, of her lifting her dress to reveal her over-the-knee chicken legs stockings, her fans went wild with praise over her humor.

Seyfried captioned the photo: “chicken legs nsfw.” As one fan replied: “The most you thing…ever. My god.”

Get ready to see more of Seyfried: she stars in the upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend’s Wedding with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Liza Koshy (Transformers), and Megan Stalter (Hacks).

It’s about four childhood friends who, on the eve of their former best friend’s wedding, receive a drunken voicemail from the bride, confessing that she believes she is making a mistake. The four friends then decide to stop the wedding.

Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) directs and co-wrote the screenplay with New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Ashley Rodger.