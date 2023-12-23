Alicia Silverstone Reunites With ‘Crush’ Boyfriend 30 Years Later

Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone is best known for her role as fashion-forward teen Cher Horowitz in the 1995 iconic comedy Clueless. But she made her big screen debut in the 1993 thriller The Crush.

Written and directed by Alan Shapiro, The Crush stars Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights) as magazine writer Nick Eliot. When he moves into a new apartment, the teenage daughter of his landlord makes it clear to him that she’s interested in him sexually. Nick tries to fight her off but his resistance just makes her obsession grow greater. Bonus: Kurtwood Smith (That ’70s Show, Patriot) plays the landlord/father.

When Silverstone, 47, shared the photo below with Elwes, 61, on Instagram, she wrote: “Reunited with my ‘boyfriend’ from 30 years ago… 😂😍❤️.”

Get ready to see more of Silverstone: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror comedy Krazy House. Filmed in Amsterdam and set in the 1990s, Krazy House will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

As seen above, Nick Frost (Why Women Kill, Shaun of the Dead) stars as the protagonist, Bernie, a “religious homemaker” who’s confronted by Russian criminals pretending to be construction workers at his house. The arc of the story: Bernie “has to man up and save his imprisoned family, while slowly going crazy.” Kevin Connolly (Entourage, The Notebook) co-stars. Krazy House is scheduled for a Leap Day release on February 29, 2024.