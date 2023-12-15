Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Sideboob in Barely-There Dress, Mom Says “Too Much”

Hollywood movie star Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, Mayfair Witches, Percy Jackson, Baywatch) knows how to strike a pose on the red carpet. As seen below, the 37-year-old brunette beauty recently stunned in a backless black satin dress with a plunging neckline with her mother, New York City attorney Christina Daddario.

Daddario captioned the photo series: “On our way out the door to the Roger Vivier dinner, my mom said ‘I think you have too much side boob,’ and I told her ‘no I don’t mom, it’s totally covered.’”

Swipe to see Daddario with other sexy celebrities including fellow actresses Kiernan Shipka (White House Plumbers) and Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl), among others, enjoying the holiday event held in Pacific Palisades, California.

Get ready to see and hear more from Daddario: she’s promoting her new project, the DC Comics animated movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part I. She provides the voice of newspaper reporter Lois Lane, Superman/Clark Kent’s (Darren Criss) girlfriend. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part I will premiere on January 9, 2024. Trailer below.

Bonus: Matt Bomer (White Collar) voices The Flash; Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) voices Batman; and Stana Katic (Castle) voices Wonder Woman.