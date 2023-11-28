Zooey Deschanel Flaunts Legs in Begonia Pink Mini Dress

Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl) is flaunting her legs in a “Little Pink Dress” and a pair of matching pink Mary Jane heels.

Her fans are going wild over the new pics. As one noted: “Leggggs!”

The belted “Begona pink” cotton-blend tweed mini dress is by French fashion label Patou, which claims, “A high belt calls for high spirits.” The dress flaunts a fit and flare silhouette with wide straps with a slight sweetheart neckline.

Deschanel knows how to rock a belted dress. As seen below, she wore a patterned belted dress to the premiere of the third installment of the Trolls film franchise, Trolls Band Together, in which she provides the voice of Bridget. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) is the voice of Poppy and pop star Justin Timberlake is Branch.

Get ready to see more of Deschanel: she will star in another animated film, Harold and the Purple Crayon, based on the classic illustrated children’s book of the same title. Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) co-star.