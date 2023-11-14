Victoria Justice Turns Heads in Tuxedo Crop Top, ‘Gorgeous!’

When not promoting her new music (‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is her new single), singer/actress Victoria Justice is often modeling and turning heads whenever she goes, as seen below at the University of Pennsylvania.

In New York City, at the alice + olivia x basquiat launch in New York City, Justice struck a number of poses in a sexy black tuxedo crop top suit. As one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Swipe the photos below to see Justice with alice + olivia creator/fashion designer Stacey Bendet (also of the new store Big Feelings), and Tayshia Adams of The Bachelor (Season 27) and The Bachelorette (Season 16).

In the photo dump below, Bendet poses with other A-list celebrities including socialite Nicky Hilton and model Ava Phillippe (daughter of former Hollywood power couple Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe) and reports: “basquiat collab launch, cfda awards, big feelings launch…my kids only care about the last image.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Justice: she will appear next on the big screen with Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County). They star in the drama Sic, which follows a group of roommates who accidentally kill an innocent person and then find themselves on a perilous journey to cover-up the murder.

Sic is written and directed by screenwriter Paul Tamasy (The Fighter, Patriots Day).