Vanessa Kirby Stuns in Glamorous Photo Shoot Without Shoes, “Even Her Feet Are Perfect!”

Hollywood movie star Vanessa Kirby is best known for her roles as Alanna Mitsopolis a.k.a. the White Widow in the Mission: Impossible film franchise with Tom Cruise, and as Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown (2016–2017) with Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (throughout the years).

The 35-year-old English actress is currently promoting the new Ridley Scott film Napoleon with Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the Line) as the French Emperor. Kirby plays Napoleon Bonaparte’s first wife, Empress Joséphine. London red carpet premiere photos below.

When not on a movie set or turning heads on the red carpet, Kirby often models as seen below on the December/January 2024 cover of the French fashion magazine L’OFFICIEL — and on the inside pages where she can be seen barefoot in almost all the photos. As one fan replied: “Even her feet are perfect!”

Kirby told the magazine: “It was challenging to play a more ephemeral person. I’d never known or researched anyone more enigmatic and elusive than Joséphine.”

She also revealed that director Scott has promised Apple TV+ a 4-hour extended cut of the film diving further into Joséphine’s backstory. “We shot so much over such a huge era that there was so much extra footage,” says Kirby.

Get ready to see more of Kirby: she will appear next on the big screen in the eighth installment of Mission: Impossible with Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Ving Rhames, among others, will reprise their roles from the previous films.