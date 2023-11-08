Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Pushup Corset Dress with High Front Slit, “Madame X”

While SAG-AFTRA members are still on strike, Hollywood movie stars can still walk the red carpet for charity events including the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City which was held at the American Museum of Natural History. CFDA is the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

For the big annual event, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens wore a custom Vera Wang haute couture gown. The black strapless silk faille ballgown features a kidney-shaped neckline, a hand-pleated skirt with a high front slit — and a pair of black opera length Italian leather gloves.

Designer Vera Wang referred to Hudgens as “My Madame X.” Note: Hudgens presented Wang with the CFDA Board of Director’s Tribute.

Fans of Hudgens and Wang are going wild over the look. As one replied: “Beyond gorgeous!” and chimed in “Just astonishing.”

Get ready to see more of Hudgens: She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming fourth installation of the mega popular film franchise Bad Boys with Oscar winner Will Smith (King Richard, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and Martin Lawrence (Martin). Bad Boys 4 is expected to be released in theaters on June 14, 2014.