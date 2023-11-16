U.S. Senator Hopes Saudis Lose PGA Golf Deal

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) sees good news in articles like a recent Washington Post story that indicates the deal to merge the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour with the PGA Tour might be on the rocks.

Blumenthal, like many Americans (including some PGA golfers), believes the Saudi attempt to “sportswash” the oil-rich nation’s terrible record on human rights is something America shouldn’t condone — and something the PGA Tour shouldn’t collaborate on.

Reacting to news that the merger is on shaky ground, Blumenthal chimed in on X this week saying “we need to protect this American sport against autocratic sportswashing” adding the “PGA Tour should explore promising alternatives to a Saudi takeover.”

He also said his investigation into the deal, launched last summer, is “making progress.”

As I’ve strongly & repeatedly stated, the PGA Tour should explore promising alternatives to a Saudi takeover.



My investigation is making progress, & is continuing full throttle.



We need to protect this American sport against autocratic sportswashing. https://t.co/bQLGITKYbH — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 14, 2023

Blumenthal launched an investigation almost immediately after news broke in June that the PGA, bleeding money, was acquiescing to Saudi seductions — a reversal from the PGA’s previous pledge of stalwart rejection.

Blumenthal represents a proud golf state, where a longtime stop on the PGA Tour in Hartford, the state capital, has boosted the economy annually since the tournament was first established in 1952. Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson have all lifted the trophy in Hartford.