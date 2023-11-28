Teri Hatcher Flaunts Legs in Thigh-High Slit Dress, ‘Gorgeous!’

Actress Teri Hatcher is best known for her roles as the iconic reporter Lois Lane on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993-1997), Paris Carver in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and as suburban divorcee and single mom Susan Mayer on Desperate Housewives (2004-2012).

Since Desperate Housewives, the 58-year-old California native has been landing leading lady roles in movies including, most recently, the new Lifetime holiday movie Christmas at the Chalet.

As seen in the trailer above, Hatcher plays an empty nester who follows her son to Aspen during Christmas week. Her reservation at the chalet gets botched up so the only way she can stay is by “working” as a chalet girl. Along the way, she learns to embrace herself and her “second act” and falls in love with the handsome man who runs the chalet.

To help promote the movie, Hatcher appeared on Access with host Mario Lopez, and turned heads in a stunning black dress with a thigh-high slit (see below) by designer Ong Oaj Pairam and with a pair of black pointed toe stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

As one than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!”

Swipe the photos below to see Hatcher — wearing a tiny green satin mini skirt — on The Talk with Jerry O’Connell.

Get ready to see more of Hatcher: she also stars in another holiday movie — How to Fall in Love by Christmas.

As seen in the How to Fall in Love by Christmas trailer below, Hatcher plays the protagonist, a writer-turned-CEO of a lifestyle brand who, in order to save her company, writes a dating column about falling in love by Christmas. She does exactly that with the photographer assigned to her project (Dan Payne).