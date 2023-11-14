Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Curves in Tiny White Bra, “This Fit Is Fire”

Hollywood movie star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Reality, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) knows how to strike a pose. The 26-year-old blonde often models and in provocative ensembles that emphasize her curves.

Earlier this year, Sweeney launched a racy lacy lingerie collection with Frankies Bikinis, which “introduces bombshell bikini tops made to tease, one pieces made to flatter, and clothing designed to inspire confidence.”

While promoting her new movie Anyone But You, a romcom with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, Sweeney continues to turn heads in a white hot crop top/bra which is held up by two thin shoulder straps.

Her fans are going wild over the look. As one replied: “This fit is fire!”

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she will appear next in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray) as the titular female superhero. Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) and Isabela Merced (Dora the Explorer) co-star.