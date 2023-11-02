Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas Stir Up ‘Sexual Intrigue’ in Ron Howard Movie

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus). The 26-year-old American blond bombshell is headed Down Under to join Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out), star of director Ron Howard‘s new survival thriller Eden.

Eden follows a group of people “fueled by a profound desire for change” who leave everything behind and set their futures on the harsh landscape of the Galapagos.

Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby, Oscar nominee Jude Law (The Young Pope, The Talented Mr. Ripley), and Spanish-German actor Daniel Bruhl (The Zookeeper’s Wife, Captain America: Civil War) also star.

Howard isn’t revealing much about the plot but there’s speculation (thanks to the title) that it’s inspired by the 2013 documentary, The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden, which tells the real life story of Berlin doctor Friedrich Ritter and his lover and former patient Dore Strauch, who escaped their everyday lives in the early 1930s to live like the Biblical characters Adam and Eve in the Galapagos… until more recluses showed up.

As seen in the trailer below, The Hollywood Reporter called The Galapagos Affair and its story “Rife with melodrama, sexual intrigue and suspicious deaths… inescapably fascinating.”

The Eden script is written by Noah Pink (Tetris), who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for the National Geographic series Genius which featured the fictionalized lives of extraordinary people, including scientist Albert Einstein, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., artist Pablo Picasso, and singer Aretha Franklin, among others.