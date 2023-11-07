Sheryl Crow Flaunts Legs in Thigh-High Dress, “Crazy”

Rock and roll superstar Sheryl Crow was inducted in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, which is touted as “music’s highest honor.”

For the big televised Disney+ event at the Barclay’s arena in Brooklyn, New York, Crow wore several different fashion-forward ensembles including a one-shoulder waist cutout dress by Ralph Lauren, who Crow says is her favorite designer.

Hollywood movie star Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart) spoke at the ceremony and shared a message from musician Brandi Carlile about Crow: “To say she blazed the trail for generations of women in music would be the understatement of the century.”

As seen below, in a stunning fuchsia gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Crow flaunted her toned legs and performed with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Willie Nelson. (Missy Elliott was the third musician inducted in the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.)

They sang a sweet duet of the timeless classic ‘Crazy,’ which Nelson wrote and which was popularized by the late great country singer Patsy Cline in 1961.