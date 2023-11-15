Sharon Stone Takes Henry Winkler’s Acting Class, Goes Makeup Free

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is known for her work in films including her iconic role as Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct opposite Michael Douglas. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, Stone’s portrayal of the seductive and enigmatic Catherine made her a sex symbol and catapulted her to international stardom.

Stone is also known for her role as Ginger McKenna, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, in the Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama Casino with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

After decades of working in Hollywood and with the best of the best (De Niro, Pacino, Douglas, Schwarzenegger, et al), Stone, now 65, continues to hone her craft as an actress. With the photo below, Stone reports from the recent Vulture Festival in Los Angeles that taking Henry Winkler‘s acting class was a “thrilling experience.”

As seen above, Stone slicked back her blonde hair and went makeup free to the acting classes. Winkler, 78, is known for his diverse roles on TV (the Fonz on Happy Days) and in film including Night Shift with Michael Keaton and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. Most recently, Winkler starred opposite Bill Hader in the dark comedy series Barry, in which Winkler plays an acting teacher in L.A.

Stone practices more than one art, too: when not acting or taking acting classes, Stone is often painting at home. See above.