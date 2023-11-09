‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Flaunts Curves in Sexy Knit Dress, ‘Gorgeous!’

Actress Emmy Rossum is best known for her role role as street-smart Fiona Gallagher in the long-running Showtime series Shameless with William H. Macy as her flawed father Frank Gallagher.

When not acting or spending time with her growing family (she became a mom again in April — it’s a boy!), Rossum occasionally gets glammed up for special events including the 10th anniversary of Tanya Taylor‘s eponymous fashion brand.

At Dowling’s at the Carlyle in New York City, Rossum celebrated Taylor with fellow A-listers including former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton and fashion designer Wes Gordon, among others. (That’s Taylor in the white and black polka dots mini dress.)

For the big night out, Rossum flaunted her curves in Tanya Taylor’s “Quincy Knit Dress” — a stunning, off-the-shoulder merino wool dress designed “with a figure-grazing fit” — with a pair of black leather stiletto boots.

Rossum’s fans are going wild over the new photos. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

It’s not Rossum’s first time at the Carlyle. As seen in the photos above, she’s been singing with pianist Peter Cincotti at the legendary music venue.