Sarah Jessica Parker Stuns in Purple Corset Ballerina Dress, “Gorgeous”

When not playing Carrie Bradshaw on the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, actress Sarah Jessica Parker is often promoting her shoe brand, SJP Collection.

The actress recently celebrated her new collaboration collection with accessories designer Lele Sadoughi at the Italian restaurant Ambra in the West Village — where Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick (The Producers, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), live with their children in New York City.

As seen above, Parker stunned in a deep purple corset dress with a scoop neckline and her hair pulled back in a tight ballerina bun. Below is Parker with Sadoughi (in the long, light blue sequin gown).

Parker wrote of the restaurant, Ambra: “New to the neighborhood and already a favorite, the staff there treated us and all of our gorgeous guests like gold.”

Ambra replied with the photos above and described the event as “an energized room of New York’s most fashionable.”

Get ready to see more of SJP: she’s reuniting with her Hocus Pocus co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy for the third installment of the Disney family film franchise.