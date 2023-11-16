Rita Ora Stuns in Plunging Tuxedo Mini Dress, “Next Goal Wins”

British singer/actress/model Rita Ora (Wonderwell) knows how to strike a pose. When not promoting her own music or movies, she’s praising the work of her husband, Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor).

At the premiere in Los Angeles of Waititi’s new film, Next Goal Wins, Ora turned heads in a stunning tuxedo mini dress with a plunging neckline (by Parisian ready-to-wear fashion label coperni) and knee-high stiletto boots. Waititi wore a burgundy double-breasted corduroy suit.

With the photos below, Ora wrote about the movie: “Darling words can’t describe the proudness pouring out of my soul of how special and cozy this movie is.”

Waititi says of the film: “I made a movie about the worst football (soccer) team in the world.” Next Goal Wins is based on the real life American Samoa soccer team who suffered a brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001.

With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, “the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.” They just want to score one goal!

Below is the trailer. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Will Arnett (Arrested Development) co-star.

Next Goal Wins will be in theaters on November 17.