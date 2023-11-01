Priscilla Presley Hits Vegas Strip, Shares Stories “You Never Heard Before”

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, wrote the 1986 memoir Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll. Thirty-seven years later, famous Hollywood filmmaker Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides) released the biopic Priscilla based on Presley’s book.

Priscilla, which stars actress Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September.

As seen below in Venice, Presley (center) attended the red carpet premiere with Coppola (left) and Spaeny (right). Presley said of the experience: “I still can’t believe ‘Priscilla’ the movie received a 7 minute standing ovation while I was there. I am truly humbled and honored by all the great reviews and love. “

Priscilla has been released in limited theaters in the U.S. on October 27, and will be seen in more theaters on November 3. Trailer below.

While the movie opens in additional theaters this weekend, Priscilla Presley will star in her own one-woman show at The Showroom at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas. The event is called “An Evening with Priscilla Presley.” Presley promises: “I will share stories you may have never heard before!”