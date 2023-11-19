Penélope Cruz Crosses Bare Legs in Short Chanel Sweater

When not on a movie set or spending time with her Hollywood movie star husband Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men), Oscar winner Penélope Cruz (Blow, Vanilla Sky, Vicky Cristina Barcelona) often models.

When The POP magazine shared the stunning photos below of Cruz — crossing her bare legs and feet, wearing nothing but a Chanel sweater — the publications reported: “And… she was better than we even imagined.”

Note: Cruz was photographed in Madrid by Nico Bustos, and styled by Helga Burrill.

Cruz’s fans are going wild over the photos (“Super legs!”), as they did when she posed topless for Dust magazine, just one year ago (see above).

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she is promoting the newly release biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver, who plays the Italian race car enthusiast Enzo Ferrari (Cruz plays his wife, Laura).

Cruz is also set to star in the upcoming drama Days of Abandonment, which is based on a novel by Italian writer Elena Ferrante. Cruz plays the protagonist, Olga, “a writer forced to give up her ambitions when her husband leaves her and their two young daughters.”