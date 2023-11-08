Paul Walker’s Daughter Stuns in Topless Photo, “Look at Me”

The late Fast & Furious Hollywood movie star Paul Walker is survived by his only child, Meadow Walker. Now married and 25 years old, the 5’10” tall Meadow Walker is turning heads as a fashion model.

Since landing her first modeling contract in 2017 with DNA Models, Walker opened Givenchy’s Fall Winter 2021 ready-to-wear show, and made her acting debut as a flight attendant in the most recent installment of Fast & Furious, Fast X, starring Vin Diesel (her real-life godfather), Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Charlize Theron, among others.

Meadow Walker recently posed topless and is on the November cover of the magazine Cap 74024, which reads: “Look at Me.” It’s the magazine’s 17th issue with the theme ‘HEROINES & HEROES.’

Note: The photography-based magazine CAP 74024 describes itself as “a journey through images and words that awake desire.’ Publisher Antonio Moscogiuri says “it’s not an erotic magazine.”

Be sure to swipe to the series above to see Walker modeling a sheer black negligee. Walker’s fans are going wild over the photos and dropping fire emojis.