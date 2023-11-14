Nicole Richie Stuns in Red Velvet Backless Dress with Husband Joel Madden

There were so many gorgeous A-list celebrities at the Baby2Baby annual gala including hostess Jessica Alba and honoree Salma Hayek, it’s okay if you didn’t get to see every one. (That’s where 2paragraphs comes in — to point out the gorgeousness you might have missed on your feed.)

At the fundraising event, former reality TV star (A Simple Life) turned actress and fashionista Nicole Richie — the 42-year-old daughter of mega star Lionel Richie — flaunted her curves in a stunning dark red velvet dress with an exposed, ruffle back.

Swipe the photos below to see Richie with her Baby2Baby date, husband Joel Madden of the band Good Charlotte.

Richie’s dress is by Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti. As seen below, singer Paris Jackson (daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson) also struck a pose in a red velvet number by Ferretti.

Get ready to see more of Richie: she completed filming the comedy Summer Camp with Oscar winners Diane Keaton (Annie Hall), Kathy Bates (Misery), and Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard (Cross Creek, 12 Years a Slave).

The three veteran actresses (see above) play “childhood best friends who used to spend every summer at a sleep away camp together. After years, when the opportunity to get back together for a summer camp reunion presents itself, they all seize it.”