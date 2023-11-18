Hollywood Oscar winners Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights, Still Alice, Far From Heaven) and Natalie Portman (Black Swan, V for Vendetta) turned heads on the red carpet at the May December movie premiere in Los Angeles.

As seen above and below, Portman stunned in a plunging black strapless mini dress and ankle-strap stilettos. Moore was all smiles in a strapless silk red gown.

The term “May-December romance” is typically used to describe a romantic relationship in which there is a significant age difference between the two individuals involved — May representing the younger of the two. In the movie, Charlie Melton (Riverdale) plays the youthful husband, Joe, of Moore’s character, Gracie.

Portman plays an actress, Elizabeth, who’s been cast to play Gracie in a film about the couple’s notorious tabloid romance after twenty years. The couple buckles under the pressure when Elizabeth shows up at their house for research. Trailer below.

Todd Haynes (who directed Moore in his 2002 film Far From Heaven and Safe in 1995) directs May December which is now playing in select theaters — and coming to Netflix on December 1 in the U.S. and Canada.