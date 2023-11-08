Naomi Watts Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress With “Coolest Freaking Chic”

While Hollywood movie stars are still prohibited from promoting their projects due to the on-going SAG-AFTRA strike, they can celebrate those who make them look so good on the red carpet.

At the annual gala hosted by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts (The Impossible, 21 Grams, King Kong, Birdman) stole the show in a stunning black halter neck dress with a navel-plunging neckline, cutouts at the waist, and rosette tulle sleeves from Carolina Herrera‘s Spring Summer 2024 collection.

Watts topped off the look with a CH Carolina Herrera clutch and bold red lips.

As seen in the photos below, Watts posed with fashion designer Alina Cho, whom Watts called “one of the coolest freaking chics I know.”

Watts reported: “So fun celebrating you receiving the CFDA’s Media Award last night. What a beautiful night of fashion and friendship in the most wonderful setting, topped with a glorious chicken pot pie!”

Watts’s fans and famous friends are going wild over Watts’s glamorous look. Fashion icon and actress Chloe Sevigny replied: “Number 1 stunner!” Others chimed in: “You looked absolutely beautiful.”