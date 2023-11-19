When not acting, Hollywood movie star Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive, Birdman, King Kong, I Heart Huckabees) is either modeling or promoting her new business, Stripes — or doing both simultaneously.

As seen below, in a pair of gold couture shorts by Valentino and matching open-toe stilettos, the 55-year-old blonde is flaunting her toned legs on the cover (and in the inside pages) of Modern Manhattan magazine.

Watts spoke about her experience with menopause and aging and her company which sells “perimenopause and menopause solutions from scalp to vag” including the Oh My Glide Play Oil, as advertised below.

The article featuring Watts is titled “Second Act: Naomi Watts on Her Push for a Paradigm Shift.” Watts is quoted: “It’s funny because, for me, Stripes is, as well as being a solution platform for symptoms, also an extension of the work I do as a storyteller.”

Get ready to see more of Watts: she plays New York socialite Babe Paley in the new season of Feud, the anthology series centering on famous feuds, including Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and Truman Capote and the New York elite.