Melanie Griffith Flaunts “Sassy” New Haircut, “Changing It Up!”

Hollywood movie star Melanie Griffith is best known for her roles in Working Girl, Pacific Heights, Mulholland Falls, Something Wild, Body Double, and Night Moves, among others.

This week the Oscar nominated actress is flaunting a new hairdo. With the fun photos below, with celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan (Jennifer Aniston, Mariska Hargitay, et al), Griffith reports that she’s “Changing it up!” with a new hairdo.

Griffith adds: “I feel refreshed and very sassy at 66!”

Griffith’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new do. Riley Keough (granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley) dropped a red-heart eyed emoji. Actress Rosanna Arquette (Desperately Seeking Susan) replied: “Gorgeous!” And Jaimie Alexander (Blindspot) replied: “You look as beautiful as always, lovely. Love this haircut on you!”

Prior to the new cut and color, as seen below backstage with Chelsea Handler and Maria Shriver, Griffith has been pulling her long hair back in a ponytail.

It’s been three years since Griffith (daughter of The Birds star Tippi Hedren) has appeared on the big screen: the last being in her daughter Dakota Johnson‘s 2020 comedy drama The High Note.

As seen in the trailer above, Johnson plays the protagonist, Maggie Sherwood, personal assistant to legendary R&B singer Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross), who still has a successful touring career despite not releasing new material for a decade and now wants to release a new album. (Her record label and manager aren’t thrilled with the idea.)

Griffith plays the character Tess, which was her character’s name in Working Girl, too!