Mel Gibson’s Son Marries Hot Bikini Model, “I’m One Lucky Man”

Hollywood movie star Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon) is the father of nine children including actor Milo Gibson. Milo, who launched his acting career in the 2016 film Hacksaw Ridge, said his famous father has been supportive of his decision to follow in his footsteps as an actor.

Milo said: “My dad was always a big advocate of doing what you like to do, and keep doing new things and trying new things, but do what you love. And I did that.”

As seen in the wedding photos below, on October 9, Milo married bikini model Katrina “Keller Rose” Gibson. Milo captioned the series: “I’m one lucky man.”

Katrina “Keller Rose” Gibson often models for the Oh Polly string bikini label.

Get ready to see more of Milo Gibson: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Clawfoot with Francesca Eastwood (daughter of Clint Eastwood).

Eastwood (above with bat) plays an upper-class suburban housewife who’s terrorized by a contractor (Gibson) she hired to remodel her bathroom and then she turns the tables on him with her best friend (Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012). Clawfoot will be released in select theatres on November 16.