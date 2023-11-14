Mel B Flaunts Legs in Tiniest Mini Dress With Heidi Klum, “I’m Back!”

Former Spice Girls star Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) is reuniting with her America’s Got Talent family for the new NBC series AGT: Fantasy League, which will premiere in 2024.

As seen above and below, Mel B is flaunting her legs in several tiny mini dresses while filming with her AGT co-judges — executive producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

The energy between Mel B and Heidi Klum is real, as seen in the video below. Be sure to swipe to see the two interact on stage and how gracefully Klum walks Mel off the stage in a pair of towering stilettos.

As a judge on The Masked Singer Australia, Mel B also wears memorable mini dresses as seen below in a sheer “monster” dress.

Below is a video of Mel B’s TOP moments on America’s Got Talent!